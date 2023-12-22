20-year imprisonment, fine for raping minor

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 21

The Special Judge (POCSO), Shimla, Amit Mandyal convicted one person Sandeep, alias Sanju, in a rape case and sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment. While holding him guilty for the offence, the Special Court also imposed Rs 25,000 fine on him. Apart from this, the court also recommended Rs 2 lakh compensation for minor victim.

The case of the prosecution is that on June 16, 2021 the accused, who was the relative of victim (aged about 8 years), had visited the house of the victim from where he took her to market to buy her sweets but instead of going to the market he took her to some isolated place and committed the crime. An FIR was registered under Section 376 AB of the IPC & Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at police station, Kupvi.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 15 witnesses to prove the case and the Special Judge convicted the accused.

