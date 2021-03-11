20-year-old crushed by tractor at Paonta Sahib

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 6

A youth (20) was crushed between a tractor and its trailer when the driver was making an attempt to free the tractor stuck in the Yamuna river at Behral in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district today.

The incident occurred when the deceased youth identified as Manish, along with his cousin Bhupinder, was trying to free a sand-laden tractor struck in the Behral riverbed. The duo were engaged in filling tractors from the riverbed. Help was sought by Chamma Gujjar to pull his tractor stuck in the riverbed.

The tractor driver first decoupled the trailer from the tractor and then started reversing the tractor to re-connect the two. In the process, Manish, who was standing near the trailer, was crushed in between the two. He was rushed to a local hospital on a motorcycle standing nearby by his cousin but was pronounced dead by the doctors.

DSP Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur informed that a case of death due to negligence had been registered against the tractor driver and further probe was underway. The mishap occurred when the driver carelessly reversed the tractor unmindful of the fact that the deceased was standing behind.