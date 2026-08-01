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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 20 years behind bars: Rescued parrots get a second chance

20 years behind bars: Rescued parrots get a second chance

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:21 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Officials rescue parrots kept in illegal captivity in Bilaspur.
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The Forest Department has launched a special drive in Bilaspur to rescue captive parakeets after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) raised the issue and sought their immediate release. Acting on the complaint, the Bilaspur Forest Division has so far rescued 15 parrots from illegal captivity and appealed to people to voluntarily surrender any native birds being kept as pets.

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Narinder Singh Dayal, Range Officer, Sadar Forest Range, Bilaspur, said the first rescue operation led to the release of four parrots that had been kept by a woman. In another operation, forest officials rescued 11 parrots found confined in a cage for more than two decades.

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“The condition of the 11 birds was extremely poor. They had spent over 20 years in captivity and were unable to fly when we attempted to release them,” Dayal said. Unlike the first four rescued birds, which flew away immediately after being freed, the remaining parrots required specialised care. They have been shifted to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Tutikandi in Shimla, where they will undergo medical treatment, rehabilitation and expert supervision before being released into their natural habitat.

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PETA, in its complaint, reminded authorities that all wild animals are the property of the state government and cannot be kept in private possession without prior written permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden or an authorised officer. The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, strictly prohibits keeping native Indian bird species, including parrots, in captivity.

Forest officials said awareness messages are being circulated, urging people to immediately release or surrender illegally kept parrots. They also warned that those found keeping protected wild birds can face prosecution under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which provides for imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both.

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