200 cases of illicit liquor seized from Palampur man’s vehicle

The Kangra police today intercepted a pickup vehicle with a temporary registration number during a checking drive. Upon search, the police recovered 200 cases of country-made liquor being transported illegally without a valid excise permit. Sudarshan Kumar, a resident of Boda village in Palampur, was driving the vehicle.

Sudarshan had concealed the liquor under other items to avoid arousing suspicion but the alertness of the police team led to the seizure of the illicit consignment. A case has been registered against Sudarshan under Section 39(1)(a) of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act at the Bhawarna police station. The vehicle and the liquor were seized and an investigation was launched. On November 8, a team from Panchrukhi police station had recovered 200 cases of country-made liquor from a jeep.

