200 contractual doctors not regularised: Medical officers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 12

Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) has alleged that around 200 contractual medical officers have not been regularised despite completing the mandatory two-year term.

Made to wait All contractual employees of other departments who have completed two years of service have been regularised before April 10. Only doctors are being made to wait. — Dr Jeeva Nand Chauhan, HMOA President

“All contractual employees of other departments who have completed two years of service have been regularised before April 10. Only doctors are being made to wait,” said HMOA president Dr Jeeva Nand Chauhan. “The delay in their regularisation will lead to financial loss for these young doctors. We will request the government to offer them the benefits they are entitled to on regularisation retrospectively,” said Chauhan.

Chauhan further alleged that hike on grade pay has been given to all contractual employees except to medical officers in around 20 blocks in the state. “The benefit has been stopped in Mandi and Kangra districts because treasury officers have raised some objections even as it is being given elsewhere,” said Chauhan.

Similarly, the NPA is also not being given to contractual medical officers in new scale in some blocks despite the directions in this regard from the Chief Minister. “We must not forget that these contractual medical officers did exceptional work during the pandemic. So denying them their due is unfortunate,” said Chauhan.

The HMOA president further alleged that pension fixation for the medical officers, who retired after 2016, has not been done till date. “This was to be implemented from March 2022, but Directorate of Health Services isn’t pushing it speedily enough despite repeated requests,” said Chauhan.

Highlighting the issue of vacant posts, Chauhan said there are around 35-40 vacant posts of Block Medical Officers in the state. “NO DPC has been done in the past one year to fill these posts. In the absence of BMOs, various schemes and programmes, be it of the Department of Health or NHM, fail to yield optimum results,” he said.