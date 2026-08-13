200 roads blocked in Himachal; rain to continue, yellow alert in 4 districts

As many as 200 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, while around 45 transformers and 39 water supply schemes have also been disrupted following torrential rains.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Mandi has the highest number of blocked roads at 64, followed by Kullu (60), Shimla (32), Chamba (24), Sirmaur (6), Kangra (5), Una (4), Lahaul and Spiti (3) and Kinnaur (2).

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Of the 45 disrupted transformers, 35 are in Sirmaur, six in Chamba, three in Shimla and one in Mandi.

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Similarly, 39 water supply schemes remain disrupted, including 17 in Shimla, 13 in Chamba, seven in Mandi and two in Hamirpur.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to continue at several places across the state today. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Solan, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts. The weather is likely to remain dry in the rest of the state.