Himachal: 200 teachers of govt schools to go on foreign trip

Shimla, November 23
As many as 200 teachers of government schools will be sent on a foreign trip soon. “We have received the budget for the trip under Samagra Shiksha and we will soon select the teachers for this purpose,” said Rajesh Sharma, Director, Samagra Shiksha.
He said they had zeroed in on three countries for the trip. “Singapore, England and Australia are on our list. England has a good set-up for higher education. So, we might send JBT teachers to Singapore and TGTs to England,” said Sharma.
As for the selection of teachers for the trip, he said Samagra Shiksha would lay down the selection criteria and the Director, Higher Education, and Director, Elementary Education, would then select the teachers. “The Directors will select the teachers for the trip on the basis of the criteria formed by Samagra Shiksha,” he said.
