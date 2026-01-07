200-year-old Junga palace gutted in fire in Shimla district
Exact cause of fire and total loss suffered in the incident being ascertained, say officials
The historic Junga Palace, once the residence of the kings of the erstwhile Keonthal princely state, was gutted in a fire on Wednesday, officials said.
However, no loss of life was reported as no one resides in the palace.
The fire broke out around 1 pm, which quickly spread across the palace. Local residents who witnessed the blaze immediately informed the Fire Department and also attempted to douse the flames.
Around four fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control with the assistance of local residents. A team from the district administration also reached the site.
The exact cause of the fire and total loss suffered in the incident are being ascertained, officials said.
