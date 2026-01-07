DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 200-year-old Junga palace gutted in fire in Shimla district

200-year-old Junga palace gutted in fire in Shimla district

Exact cause of fire and total loss suffered in the incident being ascertained, say officials

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:18 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The historic Junga Palace, once the residence of the kings of the erstwhile Keonthal princely state, was gutted in a fire on Wednesday, officials said.

However, no loss of life was reported as no one resides in the palace.

The fire broke out around 1 pm, which quickly spread across the palace. Local residents who witnessed the blaze immediately informed the Fire Department and also attempted to douse the flames.

Around four fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control with the assistance of local residents. A team from the district administration also reached the site.

The exact cause of the fire and total loss suffered in the incident are being ascertained, officials said.

