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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2,000 police personnel deployed across Shimla for conducting peaceful elections

2,000 police personnel deployed across Shimla for conducting peaceful elections

As the polls are set to be conducted in 3 phases, SSP seeks cooperation of the people in conducting peaceful elections

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:11 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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An election official carrying polling materials for the Panchayati Raj elections scheduled to be held on May 26, 28, and 30, in Kullu on Sunday. (ANI)
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About 2000 police and home guard personnel have been deployed across Shimla district in view of the upcoming Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) polls, to be held in three phases on May 26, 28 and 30.

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Providing the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh said the district police have made extensive security arrangements to ensure the peaceful, fair and smooth elections.

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"Special security arrangements have been put in place at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations across various parts of Shimla district. Police teams are continuously carrying out patrolling, naka checking and surveillance to effectively deal with any untoward incident or law and order situation" said the SSP.

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He also sought cooperation of the people in conducting peaceful elections and appealed them to immediately alert the police in case they notice any suspicious activities during the polling process.

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