2014-batch IAS officer Nipun Jindal appointed as Deputy Secretary in Ministry of Economic Affairs
Jindal is also presently posted as the Managing Director of HRTC
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Nipun Jindal, a 2014 Himachal cadre IAS officer has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary in Union Ministry of Economic Affairs.
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Jindal’s appointment is under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years, from the date he assumes charge. He is presently posted as the Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Transportation Corporation (HRTC).
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