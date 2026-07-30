2017 Gudiya custodial death case: Witness’ family alleges police harassment, seeks Himachal govt intervention

Relatives of Constable Dinesh Sharma, a crucial witness in the Gudiya rape and murder case, have accused the police of harassment and have demanded that the state government intervene in the matter and take action against the police officers concerned.

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Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Dinesh’s brother, Suresh, said that Dinesh has been suspended. He added that Dinesh had earlier been subjected to repeated transfers and was transferred five times within a span of one and a half months.

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“Dinesh’s son is severely disabled and is unable to walk. Therefore, his father’s presence is essential for his care and transportation to school. On humanitarian grounds, Dinesh had requested that his transfer be put on hold. However, when he visited Lok Bhavan to address the issue, he was suspended instead of being granted relief,” he said.

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He also said that Dinesh was on duty when Suraj, one of the accused in the Gudiya case in Kotkhai, died in police custody as a result of alleged police assault.

“Dinesh, who was a witness in the case, spoke the truth during the court proceedings. His testimony was considered a turning point in the case, leading the CBI court in Chandigarh to sentence eight police officers, including the then inspector, to life imprisonment,” he said.

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Suresh further stated that the family would approach the High Court, the Human Rights Commission, and even the Supreme Court if they did not receive justice at the state level.