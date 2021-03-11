202 missing persons traced in special drive

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

As many as 202 missing persons have been traced during one month in a special drive launched by the Himachal Police to trace missing persons from April 1 to 30.

During the special campaign, teams were constituted to find the missing persons. Out of the 202 persons traced, 44 were males, 123 females and 35 children (three males and 32 females). DGP Sanjay Kundu has appreciated the efforts made by the district police.

Analysis of the circumstances that led to persons going missing were distress in personal life and family environment, married women not adjusting with their in-laws, bad relationship between husband and wife, neglected childhood, etc.