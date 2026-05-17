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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 20,584 electors to cast vote in polls to three Chamba ULBs

20,584 electors to cast vote in polls to three Chamba ULBs

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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An all-women polling party on their arrival at a polling booth in Chamba.
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Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal on Saturday said that all arrangements had been completed for the elections to the Municipal Councils of Chamba and Dalhousie and Chowari Nagar Panchayat to be held tomorrow. A total of 20,584 voters would exercise their right to franchise in the three local bodies in the district.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that after the final round of rehearsals, polling parties were dispatched to their destinations along with necessary equipment and election material. All polling teams had reached their designated polling stations and completed necessary preparations for the smooth conduct of polling, he added.

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Repaswal said that the Chamba Municipal Council elections would be held in all 11 wards where 35 candidates were in the fray. A total of 14,855 voters, including 7,589 women, would cast their votes.

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The Dalhousie Municipal Council elections would be conducted in nine wards and 21 candidates were contesting. A total of 3,150 voters, including 1,494 women, would cast their votes, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there were seven wards in Chuwari panchayat and one candidate from Ward No. 3 had already been elected unopposed while elections would be held in the remaining six wards where 16 candidates were in the fray.

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A total of 2,579 voters, including 1,308 women, would cast their votes in Chowari Nagar Panchayat. Repaswal appealed to the voters of the Municipal Councils of Chamba and Dalhousie and Chowari Nagar Panchayat to take part in the polling process and contribute towards the development and prosperity of their areas by exercising their democratic right. The district administration has also made adequate arrangements for peaceful, free and fair elections.

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