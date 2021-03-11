206 disaster management shows in Kullu district

KULLU, JUNE 5
“JUARE” (Joint United Action for Resilience in Emergencies), a theatrical genre in which the methods of dealing with disasters have been presented effectively, was staged simultaneously at 206 places of the district by school students on the occasion of World Environment Day today.
Apart from this, people were made aware of the disaster by staging this play at 14 places in six other districts of Mandi, Bilaspur, Chamba, Una, Sirmaur and Hamirpur. It is a unique initiative of District Disaster Management Kullu to spread awareness to deal with various types of calamities and to avoid loss when disaster strikes. Its objective is also to create a task force locally consisting of local people and children.
The district administration had made efforts to register the programme in the Asia Book of Records. The district administration had set a target of training 25,000 people simultaneously and it was expected that this target had been achieved.
