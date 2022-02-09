207 roads closed, rain, snow predicted today in Himachal

Shimla, February 8
As many as 207 roads, including 95 in Lahaul and Spiti, 54 in Shimla, 23 in Mandi, 22 in Kullu, nine in Chamba two in Kinnaur and one each in Sirmaur and Solan, were closed in the state, while 54 water supply schemes were disrupted.
The local MeT office has warned of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in plains and low hills tomorrow and predicted light to moderate rainfall at few places in low hills and rain/snow at many places in middle and high hills on February 9 and dry weather afterwards.
The region had a dry day today. Keylong was coldest at night recording a low of minus 10.4°C while Una was hottest during the day with a maximum temperature of 24°C.
