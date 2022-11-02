Rs 21 cr cash, liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 1

The police, excise and mining departments have seized illicit liquor, cash and jewellery valuing Rs 21.20 crore since the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state.

A spokesperson for the Election Department said here today that in the past 24 hours, Rs 5 lakh cash and around 1215.47 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.90 lakh were seized during checks carried out by the police.

He said that during nakas set up by the Income Tax Department, Rs 2.16 crore cash and gold worth Rs 44.11 lakh were seized. The Excise Department also seized 20,177 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 45.91 lakh.