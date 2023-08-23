21 houses develop cracks, vacated in Panjhera sub tehsil of Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 22

As many as 100 villagers residing in 21 houses were shifted to safer places after their houses developed cracks and were rendered unsafe for habitation following heavy rains at Naal village in Panjhera sub tehsil of Nalagarh sub-division today.

Naib tehsildar Panjhera Jai Ram Sharma informed that Naal village situated along the Nalagarh-Swarghat national highway was sinking for the last few days after spell of rains. The entire village has been vacated today fearing further damage.

“Initially, small cracks had appeared in some houses in the village a week ago when a team of revenue staff had visited it. The cracks have, however, become wider with at least three houses having been severally damaged. The affected families were directed to vacate the houses today,” he informed.

Most of the villagers have been shifted to a private newly constructed building lying nearby while some have taken refuge in their relatives’ house in the vicinity. Standing crops like maize and grass for cattle fodder have been lost.

#Nalagarh #Solan