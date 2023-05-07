Rs 21 lakh fraud at Mandi bank

Mandi, May 6
A case of forgery was reported at the HP State Cooperative Bank branch at Janjehli in Mandi district yesterday.
Hansraj complained to the police and the bank authorities that Rs 21 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account without his knowledge.
Additional SP Amit Yadav said the bank authorities were investigating the case and the police were also assisting them in that regard.
