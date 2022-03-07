21 new cases, one death in Himachal

Shimla, March 6
A total of 21 Covid cases were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours. Besides, one person died of the virus in this period. Five cases were recorded in Hamirpur, four in Mandi, three in Bilaspur, two each in Solan, Shimla and Kangra and one each in Una, Sirmaur and Chamba.
The active cases in the state today were 511. The positive cases in the state till date has reached 2,83,693. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Ukraine crisis: Stranded Indian nationals told to fill online form
Form seeks to ascertain their current location, providing a ...
PM: Operation Ganga proof of India's growing influence
Opens art gallery dedicated to cartoonist RK Laxman | Inaugu...
Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Number of Indians with foreign degrees taking FMGE rose by 4...