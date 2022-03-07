21 new cases, one death in Himachal

Shimla, March 6

A total of 21 Covid cases were recorded in the state in the last 24 hours. Besides, one person died of the virus in this period. Five cases were recorded in Hamirpur, four in Mandi, three in Bilaspur, two each in Solan, Shimla and Kangra and one each in Una, Sirmaur and Chamba.

The active cases in the state today were 511. The positive cases in the state till date has reached 2,83,693. — TNS