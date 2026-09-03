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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 21 school teachers, 5 college faculty to get Himachal State Teachers’ Award

21 school teachers, 5 college faculty to get Himachal State Teachers’ Award

Awardees include 15 teachers in general category, 6 in special category; two principals and three assistant professors in college category to be honoured on Teachers’ Day

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:39 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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As many as 21 school teachers and five college faculty, including two principals, have been selected for the Himachal Pradesh State Teachers’ Award-2026 for outstanding services in the field of education. The awards will be conferred on Teachers’ Day on September 5.

In the general award category, 15 teachers have been selected, namely, Tilak Raj (Kangra), Ajay Kumar (Kinnaur), Kiran Kumar (Kinnaur), Rakesh Kumar (Kinnaur), Sanjay Kumar Negi (Kinnaur), Manoj Kumar (Kinnaur), Inder Prakash (Kinnaur), Jagdish Kumar (Bilaspur), Rohan Lal (Mandi), Rakesh Singh (Hamirpur), Purnima Kumari (Hamirpur), Khechok Jangpo (Lahaul-Spiti), Chaman Lal (Shimla), Lokinder Singh (Shimla) and Srishti Sharma (Sirmaur).

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In the Special Award category, six teachers have been chosen: Roshni Devi (Solan), Sarika Ahuja (Shimla), Balwant Jhouta (Shimla), Sneh Lata (Bilaspur), Lalit Kumar (Mandi) and Virender Chauhan (Shimla).

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In the college category, two principals and three assistant professors have been selected. The principals are Pankaj Basotiya, Government College, Rampur, and Harbans Lal Sharma, Government College, Jukhala (Bilaspur). The faculty members are Samjeet Singh Thakur (Hamirpur), Prashant Raman Ravi (Chamba) and Ravi Kant (Hamirpur).

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