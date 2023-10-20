21 students selected for 'Bharat Darshan'

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 19

As many as 21 students from the Hamirpur constituency have been selected for the “Sansad Bharat Darshan” programme, initiated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

This time, the selection committee has also selected two women teachers for the tour. Those selected include ten students from Hamirpur district, six from Bilaspur, four from Una and two from Kangra (one each from Dehra and Pragpur). The two teachers selected for the trip include Suman Bala and Indu Bala.

The selected students and teachers would visit places like Delhi, Ahmadabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, Kewaria etc. from October 25 to November 1.

#Anurag Thakur #Bharat #Hamirpur