21 students selected for 'Bharat Darshan'

Hamirpur, October 19
As many as 21 students from the Hamirpur constituency have been selected for the “Sansad Bharat Darshan” programme, initiated by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.
This time, the selection committee has also selected two women teachers for the tour. Those selected include ten students from Hamirpur district, six from Bilaspur, four from Una and two from Kangra (one each from Dehra and Pragpur). The two teachers selected for the trip include Suman Bala and Indu Bala.
The selected students and teachers would visit places like Delhi, Ahmadabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, Kewaria etc. from October 25 to November 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: Businessman Darshan Hiranandani
Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...
Indian hacker arrested in US for stealing $150k from elderly woman
The fraud occurred because of a pop-up notice that appeared ...