Rs 210-cr forex trading scam unearthed in Mandi, 2 held

Mandi, November 9

The police have arrested Chander Mohan from the New Delhi airport and Dinesh Chopra from Ambala in a Rs 210-crore scam in foreign exchange trading in Mandi district. Chander Mohan was trying to flee the country when he was arrested.

SP Soumya Sambasivan said today that the accused were operating under QFX company in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. The company had opened two offices in Mandi. She added, “The accused were taking big deposits from customers by promising 60 per cent return in 12 months. The company had lured over 100 people in Mandi district into investing in its scheme.”

The SP said that the company had been operating in Mandi since July 2021 and had opened offices in Mandi Sadar and Nagchala. “After getting complaints from depositors, the police found in their investigation that the accused had defrauded people of Rs 210 crore in seven states. They had collected major amounts in Mandi district,” she added.

The SP said that the police had impounded Rs 30 lakh of the accused and the process was under way to seize their properties in different states. During investigation, the police found that the company was trading in foreign exchange without a licence. The police are now looking for other accused, who were also involved in the foreign exchange fraud.

She said that people should be aware of such frauds and should not deposit their money in fake companies or schemes on the promised of high returns in a short period. “A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway in the case,” she added.

