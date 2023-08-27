Rs 217-cr loss in Una in 2 months due to rain: DC

Our Correspondent

Una, August 26

As per the Monsoon Season Disaster Report sent to Principal Secretary Revenue by Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, the district suffered a total loss of Rs 216.96 crore to public and private property due to heavy rain and floods over the past two months.

As per the report, crops on 4,607 hectares were completely damaged due to rain and the loss was assessed at Rs 5.25 crore. The loss caused to orchards on 785 hectares was around Rs 4.9 crore. Eight milch cattle and 9,930 poultry birds perished in floods and the loss was assessed at Rs 6.8 lakh.

Eight brick masonry houses and 57 mud houses were completely damaged, leading to a loss of Rs 60 lakh. The damage caused to 102 brick masonry houses and 152 mud houses resulted in a loss of Rs 1.1 crore.

Farmers, who lost 146 cattle sheds, suffered a loss of Rs 28 lakh. Two shops were also completely damaged.

The report says roads, bridges and public buildings have suffered a loss of about Rs 64 crore, while the damage caused to the national highways in the district amounted Rs 2.23 crore. The Jal Shakti drinking water and irrigation schemes have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 85 crore and the public electrical installations have suffered damage of around Rs 24 crore.

#Monsoon #Una