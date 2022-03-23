219 CCTV cameras to be installed in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

Third eye will keep vigil on all important locations in Shimla city as 219 CCTV cameras will be installed at 88 significant places in the city while an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) will come up at five places.

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) would be installed at Navbahar, BCS, Tutikandi, Dhalli and Totu and an automatic challan would be issued for over speeding, red light jumping and other traffic rules violations.

The Urban Development Department has approved and sanctioned Rs 3.24 crore to Shimla Police under Shimla Smart City project for installation of CCTV cameras and traffic and other necessary equipment for police, sources in the police confirmed.

An amount of Rs 2.65 crore has been sanctioned for the installation of CCTV/ITMS at important places of the city. A Central Control Centre would be set up in Police Lines, Shimla, besides five control centres in five police stations of the city.

The CCTV cameras will be useful in maintaining law and order, ensuring better traffic management, preventing and detecting criminal activities, keeping vigil on suspicious persons, activities and vehicles resulting in improved safety and security of public.

Bullet cameras would be installed at busy areas and the already installed 147 CCTV cameras at 57 places set up at a cost of Rs 50 lakh would be linked with the control rooms, said SP Shimla Monika Bhutungru adding that the idea is to move towards invisible, smart and prompt policing.

Apart from this, funds have also been sanctioned to Shimla Police for body worn camera, laser speed gun, speed board and electric scooter and other equipment.

