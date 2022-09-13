22.6 lakh get zero power bill: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 12

Himachal is providing 125 units of free electricity to consumers and about 14.60 lakh of about 22.60 lakh consumers received zero bill in August, said Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary.

Interacting with mediapersons here today, he said the consumers had also been exempted from fixed charges and Himachal had set a target of producing 10,000 MW of additional electricity by 2030.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said its leaders wanted to be in power by making false promises while the BJP was a party which fulfils its commitment. He said the old pension scheme was stopped during the Congress tenure when Virbhadra Singh was the Chief Minister.