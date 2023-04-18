22 candidates file papers for SMC poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 17

As many as 22 candidates filed nominations for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections here today. Tomorrow is the last day for filing nominations. Thirteen BJP candidates, three Congress nominees and five others, including Independents, filed their nomination papers. From the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), just one nomination was filed. The CPM, which has fielded four candidates, is yet to file any nomination.

Former Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and Chopal MLA Balbir Verma accompanied the BJP candidates to the DC office, where the papers were filed. “The BJP is going to win the MC elections. People have already become disillusioned with the Congress government,” he said, amidst loud noise of the musical instruments.

For the BJP, Bittu Panna from Krishna Nagar ward, Renu Chauhan from Kangnadhar, Alka Kanwar from Kachchighati, Bharti Sood from Lower Bazar, Asha Sharma from Patyog, Sapna Kashyap from Annadale, Shelley Sharma from Summer Hill, Meenakshi Goyal from Totu, Nisha Thakur from New Shimla, Saroj Thakur from Ruldu Bhatta, Rama Kumar from Vikas Nagar and Kamal Thakur from Sangti filed nominations.

Congress candidate from Majiath ward, Anita Sharma, with party workers. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: LALIT KUMAR

For the Congress, Anita Sharma, Kuldeep Thakur and Kusum Chauhan field nomination from Majyath, Sangti and Panthaghati wards, respectively. Tomorrow is the last day for filing nomination.