22 checkpoints, 59 mobile teams to curb illicit liquor trade

Shimla, March 19

The state Taxes and Excise Department has set up 22 inter-state checkpoints and 59 mobile teams to curb illicit liquor trade and offering of free gifts to woo voters.

The department has launched a campaign to curb illicit liquor trade in view of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections and the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

The department teams are geared up to take strict action against people found involved in illegal liquor trade in border areas. All teams have been instructed to remain vigilant round the clock and ensure zero tolerance in illicit liquor and tax evasion cases. In this financial year, 16,718 litres of illegal liquor has been seized in various districts and 1,15,666 litres of ‘lahan’ has been destroyed, as per the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011.

The Excise Department has appealed to all citizens to share information on toll free number 1800-180-8062, telephone number 0177-2620426 and WhatsApp number 94183-31426 if they notice any such activity.

