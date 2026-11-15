22% college students started businesses, India on a par with world: IIT-Mandi survey

More than one in every five Indian college students has already started a business, matching the global average, while 43 per cent of them aspire to become entrepreneurs, according to the GUESSS India 2025 National Survey Report released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, in partnership with REVA University, Bengaluru.

The survey covered 25,783 students of more than 1,200 higher education institutions in 34 states and Union Territories. It found that 22 per cent of the Indian students had already started businesses, compared with the global average of 23 per cent. Among student entrepreneurs, 35.5 per cent were generating regular sales, slightly above the international average of 33 per cent.

The report also highlighted growing preference for entrepreneurship over conventional career options. The proportion of students wishing to start their own businesses immediately after graduation increased from 14 per cent in 2023 to 16.2 per cent in 2025. In contrast, the share of students preferring government jobs declined from 12.7 per cent to 10.1 per cent, while the proportion aspiring to work for large companies fell from 31.3 per cent to 27.4 per cent.

Indian student entrepreneurs are also demonstrating willingness to experiment and try again after setbacks. According to the report, 31 per cent of student businesses generating regular sales were established in 2025 alone, compared with 18 per cent globally. Furthermore, 41 per cent of the student founders had closed an earlier business before starting another, while 42 per cent were operating two or more businesses.

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Puran Singh, Associate Professor at the School of Management, IIT-Mandi, and Country Delegate for GUESSS India, says that Indian students have demonstrated entrepreneurial ambition comparable to that of their international counterparts. He emphasises the need to connect students to experienced founders and help them take practical steps towards establishing businesses.

The study found that students were exploring business opportunities in information technology, artificial intelligence, digital services, creative industries, agriculture, fisheries, renewable energy, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Information technology, artificial intelligence and digital services were the most popular sectors among aspiring student entrepreneurs. However, only about one in 10 businesses currently operated by students was digital. The study also found that students with entrepreneurs among their relatives, friends, classmates or teachers were three times more likely to start a venture.

Despite these encouraging findings, challenges remain. Half of Indian students reported knowing no entrepreneur beyond their parents, compared with one-third of students globally. Among students still developing their ventures, only 10 per cent had made their first sale, against the global figure of 23 per cent.

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The report also highlighted a gender gap. Although women expressed entrepreneurial ambitions almost as frequently as men, 45 per cent of women aspiring to establish businesses had started one, compared with 53 per cent of their male counterparts.

P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, said universities must prepare students not only for employment but also for creating jobs through entrepreneurship.

Titled “How Do We Make Student Entrepreneurs?”, the report was launched on October 9 at ISBACON 2026 in Mohali. It recommends that universities, incubators and governments focus on turning entrepreneurial aspirations into actual businesses, connecting students with successful founders.