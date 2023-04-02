22 exams conducted by HPSSC under lens: DIG

Hamirpur, April 1
The special investigation team (SIT) of the Vigilance Department is investigating 22 competitive examinations conducted by the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) for various posts. More arrests could be made in the coming days, said G Shivakumar, DIG, Vigilance Department, here today.
The DIG said five FIRs had been registered in the paper leak case so far and 15 persons arrested. On the probability of the arrest of the former Secretary of the dissolved commission, Shivakumar said he was being probed by the investigation teams and his arrest would depend on the recommendation of the investigation officers. He was not only the Secretary of the commission, but also the Controller of Exams and custodian of all secret documents, the DIG added.
On the possibility of the declaration of results of various exams conducted by the dissolved commission, he said the matter would be decided by the government.
