22 families of Sirmaur dist to get Rs 1 lakh relief each

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 18

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited disaster-hit areas of Paonta Sahib, Shillai and Nahan in Sirmaur district and met with affected people.

He inspected places hit by cloudbursts, floods and landslides. He interacted with the affected families and announced Rs 1 lakh each for the 22 affected families of Ambaun in the Shillai constituency, whose dwellings were damaged due to floods.

Sukhu said that five members of the family of Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sirmauri Tal village, were buried alive under debris after a cloudburst. A financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh was extended to him. He also met with 17 other families of Sirmauri Tal village who had been rendered homeless and had been given shelter in relief camps. He interacted with each one of them and directed the administration to provide financial assistance to all of them.

Sukhu directed the authorities concerned to construct a bridge at Kachhi Dhank to check erosion of the Paonta Sahib-Shillai highway. “The estimated loss in the past 55 days due to torrential rain has been pegged at Rs 10,000 crore. It will take time to make up for the loss,” he said while assuring the affected people of adequate compensation for their damaged crops and homes.

He said financial aid would be given to people whose houses had been affected by silt. “A policy will be formulated for the permanent rehabilitation of the affected families. The government has made a higher provision in the case of the death of livestock.”

Sukhu also visited Kandeiwala village that was hit by a cloudburst and gave cheques for Rs 3.45 lakh each to the next of kin of Imran and Bindro Devi, who were swept away in flashfloods. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said Sirmaur district had suffered Rs 372 crore loss. “As many as 21 people have died and 22 injured in recent flashfloods while 40 houses have been completely damaged.”

#Paonta Sahib #Sirmaur #Solan #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu