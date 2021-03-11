22 huts destroyed in fire

Solan, May 21
Twenty-two jhuggis were destroyed in a fire that broke out in Ward No. 2 of Nalagarh early this morning. However, no loss of human life was reported though two head of cattle and 12 hens were burnt.
The fire erupted in a jhuggi and spread to nearby huts due to high speed wind blowing in the area. The SDM, tehsildar and other senior officials rushed to Ward No. 2 to monitor relief and rescue operations.
Nalagarh SDM Mahendra Pal said that five fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. The thatched structures burnt within no time and the dwellers could not retrieve any belongings. The fire was brought under control around 6.30 am.
Meanwhile, the victims were provided temporary housing under the parking shed of the local civic body. Each affected family was provided dry ration packets while NGOs provided them food.
