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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 22-kg Catla marks start of Pong fishing season

22-kg Catla marks start of Pong fishing season

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:29 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Rakesh Kumar with his 22-kg, 100-cm Catla catch.
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The lifting of the two-month annual fishing ban at Pong Lake brought cheers to thousands of fishermen on Saturday, with a 22-kg Catla measuring 100 cm providing an auspicious start to the new fishing season. The prized catch was hauled in by Rakesh Kumar, son of Hari Ram, a resident of Batwar village in Dadasiba and a member of the Jambal Fishermen Cooperative Society.

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After remaining largely quiet for two months, the reservoir once again came alive with fishermen casting their nets. The annual ban, imposed from June 15 to August 15 to protect fish during the breeding season, was lifted on Saturday. Dehra topped the day’s catch with 2.28 MT, followed by Haripur with 2.16 MT.

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Sandip Kumar, Assistant Director of Fisheries (Pong), told The Tribune that the annual closure was crucial for maintaining fish stocks and ensuring sustainable fishing in the reservoir. Constructed across the Beas in the early 1970s, Pong Reservoir, also known as Maharana Pratap Sagar, covers around 15,662 hectares and is among Himachal Pradesh’s most important inland fisheries. It supports nearly 3,400 fishermen organised into 15 cooperative societies.

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The reservoir is home to commercially valuable species, including Catla, Rohu, Singhara, Mahseer and Mirror Carp. Singhara accounted for more than half of the total fish catch during the previous season. For hundreds of families dependent on Pong’s waters, the lifting of the ban marks the return of an important source of livelihood after two months without regular fishing income.

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