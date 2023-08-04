22 labourers hurt

Mandi, August 3
As many as 22 labourers suffered minor injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle on the Bajaura-Kataula road at Kannauj in Mandi district today.
According to the police, the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp curve on the road at Kannauj resulting in the mishap. The local residents and police rescued the injured from the vehicle and shifted them to a nearby hospital in Kullu district on an ambulance.
According to a police officer, all the occupants suffered minor injuries.
