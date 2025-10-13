DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘22 lakh digital services delivered to people in 2024’

‘22 lakh digital services delivered to people in 2024’

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
In 2025, the number has already touched 15 lakh.
The digital services are on the rise in the state. Through the e-District Portal, 22.78 lakh services were delivered to citizens in 2024, the highest so far. As per the government spokesperson, about 14.97 lakh services were provided through the portal in 2023. In 2025, the number has already touched 15 lakh. “Digital governance has been a key focus area of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government, with departments across the state actively adopting online service delivery,” the spokesperson said.

Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation) to the Chief Minister Gokul Butail said the digital services had revolutionised citizen access to government facilities, enabling applications from anywhere and at any time, saving both time and money. “These services are also conveniently available through Lok Mitra Kendras across the state. Efforts will continue to ensure that every citizen benefits from accessible, transparent, and efficient digital services,” said Butail.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that all departments had been instructed to adopt paperless, presence-less and cashless systems. “A pilot project initiated in select tehsils of the Revenue Department now enables property registration without the need for a single visit to a government office, a step that has received encouraging public feedback,” he said, adding that other departments were being encouraged to expand similar digital initiatives in order to facilitate the people of the state in a better way.

