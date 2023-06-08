22 served notice, directed to remove tents, shops

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 7

The Forest Department has served notices to 22 persons who had erected tents in Bijli Mahadev forest area and its trek route in Kullu. The department has directed the individuals to remove the encroachments within five days or else it will take harsh measures. In the notice, it has been mentioned that the Bijli Mahadev Temple Committee had on May 21, 2023, passed a resolution to get the area vacated.

A large number of tents have sprung up in the Bijli Mahadev area. They are mostly being run by the locals as eateries and worship-material shops. Some of these have been doing business for decades.

Kullu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Angel Chauhan said the shops and tents were set up illegally. He said the people of Kashawari and Kharal panchayats had decided to remove the tents and had approached the department for the same. The DFO said there was a proposal to erect pre-fabricated structures for the locals so that they can run their businesses to earn their livelihood.

He said the trekkers can pitch up tents in the area after getting permission. The temple committee also charges a fee from the trekkers and removes the garbage as well.