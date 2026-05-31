22-year-old pharmacist wins Block Development Committee election in Dharampur

Twenty-two-year-old Samriti Atri has scripted history by winning the Block Development Committee (BDC) election from Dharampur block, emerging as one of the youngest candidates to secure victory in the rural local body polls.

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Representing Kasauli-Garkhal Ward No. 5, Samriti, a pharmacist by profession, has been working with an NGO that operates a mobile medical unit in Dharampur. Her victory is being seen as a testament to the power of grassroots connect, sincerity and hard work.

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A first-time contestant, Samriti had little inclination towards politics until recently. The idea of contesting the election took shape after she posted a query on social media seeking people's views on who should represent them in the upcoming BDC elections. The overwhelming response and encouragement from local residents prompted her to file her nomination papers.

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Backed by strong public support during her campaign, she went on to win her maiden election.

Speaking to The Tribune, Samriti said her priority would be to undertake developmental works in rural areas and utilise her professional expertise to serve the people more effectively.

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"As a member of the Block Development Committee, I am aware of the responsibility that comes with the position and will strive to bring meaningful improvements to the area," she said.

The eldest among four siblings, Samriti hails from Ghusan village near the Garkhal-Kasauli road. Her father, Shiv Narayan, works as a laboratory technician at the Central Research Institute in Kasauli, while her mother, Promila, is a homemaker.

She completed her schooling at Saraswati Niketan School, Nalwa village near Kasauli. She later pursued a Diploma in Pharmacy from the Government College of Pharmacy, Rohru, and completed her Bachelor of Pharmacy from LR Institute near Solan last year.

Having spent the past year serving people through healthcare outreach programmes, Samriti hopes to continue her social service through her new role as an elected representative.