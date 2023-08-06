Rs 223 cr irrigation project to come up at Jawali

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 5

The state government will construct an irrigation schme in the Jawali Assembly constituency of Kangra district. The proposal of the Rs 223 crore project will be sent to the Union Government for approval, said Chander Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, while talking to mediapersons at Nagrota Surian today.

The minister heard public grievances at Nagrota Surian, which is part of his Jawali constituency. He said that the detailed project report (DPR) of bridges to be built over the Gajj and Dehar rivers in the constituency had been approved. The bridge over the Gajj river would be constructed at a cost of Rs 87 crore while the bridge over the Dehar river was likely to cost Rs 99 crore, he added.

The minister said efforts were being made to fill vacancies of teacher in Government College, Nagrota Surian. He added that the Congress government had increased the compensation given to people for loss of property in natural calamities.

