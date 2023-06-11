Rs 22L for projects in Lahaul-Spiti

Mandi, June 10
Local MP Pratibha Singh has released Rs 22.50 lakh from the MPLAD fund for various development works in Lahaul and Spiti district.
Babnesh Chadha, Block Development Officer, Keylong, today said that the MP had during her visit to Lahaul on May 24 announced that she would provide funds for development works in Keylong. He added that the MP had released Rs 22.50 and the development works would be implemented soon.
