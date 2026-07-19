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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 23 HPAS officers transferred in major reshuffle in Himachal

23 HPAS officers transferred in major reshuffle in Himachal

Transfer and posting orders of three HPAS officers issued on July 6 cancelled

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:13 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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In a significant administrative reshuffle, the government issued the transfer and posting orders of 18 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officers. Besides, the transfer and posting orders of three HPAS officers — Siddhartha Acharya, Kapil Tomar and Padma Chhodon — issued on July 6, have been cancelled.

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As per the orders issued on Sunday, Bhupender Kumar, Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh, General Industries Corporation Ltd Shimla, will also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation, Shimla.

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Major Vishal Sharma (retd), Secretary, HP Board of School Education, Dharamsala, has been posted as Additional Director, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. Sanjeev Kumar has been posted as Additional Director, Dr Radhakrishnan, Government Medical College. Hamirpur. Madan Kumar, Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, is now Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Mandi. Shilpi Beakta, Additional Secretary (PWD), will also hold the charge of Secretary, State Election Commission.

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Dr Amit Gulería has been posted as Additional Secretary (Jal Shakti Vibhag) and Ram Prasad has been posted as Joint Secretary HP Rajya Chayan Aayog, Hamirpur. Dr Avaninder Kumar has been posted as Registrar, CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur. Raman Gharsanghi has been posted as Joint Secretary (MPP and Power).

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