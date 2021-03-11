23 injured in road accident in Shimla’s Rohru

Shimla, May 15
As many as 23 persons sustained minor injuries when the pick-up they were travelling in overturned mear Makhi nallah in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district Saturday morning.
The injured (all Nepali) were rushed to a hospital in Rohru, details awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party
Before going live on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress...
Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu
'Good luck and goodbye Congress': former PPCC chief Sunil Ja...
India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Notably, Centre has revised downwards estimate for wheat pro...
Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation
Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia vis...
Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16
The maximum temperature at Sirsa was 47.6, Chandigarh 43 deg...