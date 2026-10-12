234 boxes of liquor recovered near Panchrukhi in Himachal

In a fresh crackdown on the suspected illegal liquor trade, the Excise Department seized 234 boxes of liquor from a house in Malnoo village near Panchrukhi, about 15 km from here, raising concerns over possible illegal storage and repackaging activities in the area.

The seizure comes less than 24 hours after an excise raid in Bhawarna, where officials recovered a large quantity of liquor, along with caps, seals, labels bearing the names of premium liquor brands and a machine allegedly used to reseal bottles.

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Significantly, the Malnoo operation also reportedly uncovered a similar setup involving the suspected resealing and rebottling of liquor. Officials recovered caps, seals and labels of premium liquor brands, fuelling suspicions that liquor may have been repackaged and passed off as costlier branded products.

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The back-to-back recoveries have brought the Excise Department’s enforcement drive into sharp focus and raised questions about the possible scale of the alleged operation. Investigators are expected to examine the source of the liquor, the purpose for which the packaging material was kept and whether the seized stock was intended for distribution through unauthorised channels.

The Bhawarna raid had triggered concerns over the alleged use of premium-brand labels and bottle-sealing equipment to repackage liquor. Officials reportedly suspect that low-cost liquor procured from Chandigarh was being rebottled and sold under the guise of premium brands. These allegations, however, remain subject to investigation.

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The recovery of similar material in Malnoo has further heightened suspicions of a possible pattern of illegal liquor handling in the region. However, it is yet to be established whether the two seizures are linked or involve separate operations.

The seizure of 234 liquor boxes at Malnoo marks another significant recovery in the Palampur subdivision within a short span. The consecutive raids underscore the need for sustained surveillance and strict enforcement to curb the illegal storage, transportation and sale of liquor.

The Excise Department is expected to verify the seized stock and examine relevant records to ascertain its origin and intended destination. Further investigation will determine the scale of the alleged operation and whether other persons were involved.

Details regarding arrests, ownership of the Malnoo premises and subsequent legal action were not immediately available.