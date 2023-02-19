238 attend medical camps

Chamba, February 18
As many as 238 persons were checked up at two medical camps in remote areas of the district yesterday. The district Red Cross Society organised the camps in collaboration with the Health Department.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said that 85 persons were examined while the blood samples of 55 persons were tested in a mobile van at Ghanota village in Chowari tehsil.
