238 new cases, two deaths in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 22

As many as 238 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 309,301. Besides, two persons died of the virus in Kangra and Mandi. The number of active cases rose to 1,907.

The highest number of 68 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 53 in Mandi, 41 in Shimla, 20 in Sirmaur, 18 in Solan, 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Kinnaur, five each in Chamba and Kullu, four in Una and three in Lahaul and Spiti.