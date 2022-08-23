238 new cases, two deaths in Himachal

Shimla, August 22
As many as 238 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 309,301. Besides, two persons died of the virus in Kangra and Mandi. The number of active cases rose to 1,907.
The highest number of 68 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 53 in Mandi, 41 in Shimla, 20 in Sirmaur, 18 in Solan, 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Kinnaur, five each in Chamba and Kullu, four in Una and three in Lahaul and Spiti.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader
Native of Central Asia, was trained in Turkey | Wanted to av...
Deep nexus: Locals blame collapse of railway, NH bridges on illegal mining in Nurpur
Monsoon mayhem: HP suffers Rs 1,337 cr loss