238 roads await Forest Dept nod

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 27

Legislators today expressed concern over an inordinate delay in the completion of various development projects, especially roads, on account of the slow grant of forest clearance by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest.

Must join hands We should rise above political lines and join hands to get maximum help from the Central Government, as roads are still the lifeline of a hill state like ours. Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister

A majority of opposition MLAs raised the issue while participating in a debate on a cut motion on the working of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Vidhan Sabha. The motion was defeated through a voice vote as Speaker Kuldeep Pathania put it for voting after the BJP members refused to withdraw it.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, while replying to the cut motion, admitted that the grant of forest clearances was taking a lot of time clearances and 238 road projects were awaiting approval. “To address the issue, nodal officers have been appointed and deputy commissioners have been directed to take up the matter of pending forest clearances with user agencies concerned to expedite the matter,” he informed the House.

The minister sought the cooperation and support of the BJP legislators in seeking liberal financial assistance from the Central Government for enhancing road connectivity. “We should rise above political lines and join hands to get maximum help from the Central Government, as roads are still the lifeline of a hill state like ours,” he said.

Vikramaditya said that the thrust of the PWD would be on improving inter-connectivity by improving the quality of national, state and link roads. “The construction of 69 national highways announced by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has failed to materialise,” he added. He stressed the need for timely completion of road projects to enhance connectivity.

Mandi (Sadar) MLA Anil Sharma stressed the need for the construction of a bypass and a flyover in Mandi town to help reduce the problem of traffic congestion.

Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma said that getting forest clearance had become the biggest hurdle in the construction of roads. Jaswan MLA Bikram Singh stressed the need for expediting forest clearances. Chopal MLA Balbir Verma said there was need to ensure quality in tarring of roads, especially in snowfall zones. Surinder Shourie (Banjar), Reena Kashyap (Pachhad), DS Thakur (Dalhousie), Puran Chand Thakur (Darang) and Deep Raj (Karsog) also participated in the debate.