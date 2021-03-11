24,000 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 14

As many as 24,008 cases were settled/disposed of and a sum of Rs 69,32,30,645 was recovered/awarded at the National Lok Adalat held yesterday.

In total, 48,354 cases were taken up for pre-litigation and pending matters before various Benches for settlement.

The National Lok Adalat was held under the patronage of Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Amjad Ahtesham Sayed and under the guidance of High Court Judge and Executive Chairperson, Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority Justice Sabina.

Justice Sabina, during a video conferencing held with the judicial officers, laid emphasis on effective identification and disposal of cases before the National Lok Adalat. All the officers were also impressed upon to identify old cases, motor accident claim cases, matrimonial cases, insurance matters, labour court matters and criminal compoundable matters.

A special drive was undertaken for the identification and disposal of Negotiable Instrument Act cases up to Rs 10 lakh, family matters, petty offences and criminal compoundable cases for amicable settlement of disputes at pre-litigation and post-litigation stage.