24,938 youths given skill development allowance: DC

Chamba, September 4
DC Apoorv Devgan instructed officials of the Employment Department to regularly carry out inspections at private institutions listed under the ‘Skill Development Allowance Scheme’. He said apart from all government industrial training institutes, polytechnics and other vocational institutions in the district, 22 private institutions were also listed under the scheme.
Devgan said so far, a total of 24,938 youths in the district had received the skill development allowance.
