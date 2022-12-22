24 head of cattle perish in Indora fire

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 21

As many as 24 head of cattle, including 15 buffaloes, three cows and three goats, perished in a devastating fire that broke out in a shed at Ghandran village in Indora subdivision of Kangra district last night. The cattle belonged to Noor Hussain, Lal Hussain and Beeru Deen, all Gujjars.

The thatched cattle shed, kitchen and all food items kept there were reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, it is being presumed that the fire broke out either in the kitchen adjacent to the cattle shed or due to a short circuit.

Gram panchayat pradhan Jugal Kishore and up-pradhan Aziz Mohammad informed the local administration and the Veterinary Department about the incident. Local MLA Malender Rajan also visited Ghandran village and assured the affected families of all possible help.

SDM, Indora, Vinay Modi said that the affected families had suffered a huge loss to the tune of lakhs of rupees and the administration had disbursed an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to each family. He added that the field staff of the Revenue Department had been directed to prepare a report of the loss caused

within two days so that the affected families could be provided relief, as per the manual of the government.