24 injured as private bus overturns in Nurpur

Devi Darshan, a private bus, on Sunday met with an accident on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway-15 as it overturned on the highway around 11 am near Niazpur bus stop in Nurpur. 24 passengers, including the driver, were injured in the mishap. They were rushed to Nurpur Civil Hospital in ambulances. Locals rushed to the spot and assisted in taking them to the hospital as well.

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Four out of the 24 injured accident victims, including the bus driver, were referred to Tanda Medical College, Kangra with grave injuries, while the remaining 20 were under treatment at the Nurpur Civil Hospital.

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The private bus was en route from Chamba to Una. The bus driver reportedly had a sudden heart problem and could not control the steering.

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Local MLA Ranbir Nikka, Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj and former MLA Ajay Mahajan visited the hospital to ensure the well-being of the victims.