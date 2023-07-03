24 kg per box decision causing rift, says Chetan Bragta

Shimla, July 2
The BJP’s apple belt leaders Balbir Verma and Chetan Bragta have alleged that there’s widespread confusion among apple growers regarding the marketing of apple.
“The government has fixed the maximum weight per box at 24 kg without any groundwork or logic. And now, the commission agents were deducting two kg and were giving payment for just 22 kg. Its open loot of the growers,” said Bragta.
He further said that this decision was creating a rift between the growers and buyers. “The decision could end up sending growers to the markets out of the state to sell their produce. Likewise, the commission agents to could set up shop outside the state. If this happens, it will hit the state’s apple economy hard,” he said.
