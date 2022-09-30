24 motorcycles seized in Paonta

Solan, September 29
Paonta Sahib police today seized 24 motorcycles in a campaign to check noise pollution from the use of modified silencers and pressure horns. DSP Paonta Sahib said the campaign had been initiated today after receipt of directions from SP Sirmaur. Each motorcycle owner was challaned Rs 15,000 for violating various norms.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face
Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...